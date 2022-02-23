UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Expresses Regrets Over Berlin's Decision On Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev on Wednesday regretted the decision of the German authorities on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and expressed hope that it is temporary, as the project is essential for Europe's energy security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has instructed the country's economy ministry to take "necessary administrative steps" to revoke the Nord Stream 2 certification. On Tuesday, the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator has been frozen. Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the Nord Stream 2 could be completely halted.

"We regretted the announcement that (the German authorities) were going to suspend the certification.

The German government has always stated before that Nord Stream is a commercial, purely economic project that is in no way connected with political events. Now this position, apparently, is changing under the active pressure of our overseas colleagues," Nechaev told reporters.

The diplomat expressed hope that the pipeline will eventually be launched, saying the project "is needed, first of all, for the energy security of Europe."

"I would very much like to hope that this statement is a temporary measure and that prudence and pragmatism will ultimately triumph," Nechaev added.

