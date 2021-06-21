Russian Ambassador Has Lots of Things to Do in Washington - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Mon 21st June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov departed for Washington in a working spirit, he has many things to do there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Antonov and US ambassador Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring.

At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return. Earlier on Monday, the Russian diplomatic mission announced that Antonov resumed his work in Washington.

"He is in a working spirit. The ambassadors are returning to the capitals where they work in line with agreements reached by the two presidents. The Russian ambassador in Washington has plenty of things to do, this will be a hard job," Peskov told reporters.

