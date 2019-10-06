Russian Ambassador Hopes For Frank Discussion at Fort Ross Bilateral Forum

FORT ROSS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Participants of the Fort Ross Dialogue forum that is taking place in California on Sunday plan to discuss all the issues of Russia-US relations candidly, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists.

"This round of 'Fort Ross Dialogue' is taking place in very complicated conditions, in the difficult situation in which Russian-American relations currently are. For us this dialogue is especially important because we are firmly convinced that there are a lot more people in the US who stand for the stabilization and development of Russian-American relations," Antonov said on Saturday.

The Fort Ross Dialogue forum is being held in California on Sunday. The annual bilateral forum is a platform for communication between US and Russian parliament members, as well as cultural figures, entrepreneurs and various experts. It has been organized since 2012.

"As for tomorrow's dialogue, we very much hope that we will be able to speak frankly about the many problems that exist in Russian-American relations, and, most importantly, to outline particular steps to mend them," the Russian Ambassador told journalists on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russian parliament member Inga Yumasheva, who arrived in the United States for the Fort Ross forum, was held up for questioning by the FBI at the airport in New York. Antonov said that the Russian Embassy sent a note of protest to the US State Department over the interrogation, during which Yumasheva was asked "obscure and unacceptable questions."

Asked whether the questioning of Yumasheva, who is a member of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament), had anything to do with the Fort Ross forum, the Russian Ambassador said it was unlikely, hinting at more powerful forces at play.