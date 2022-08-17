UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Hopes To Discuss New START With Pentagon, State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Russian Ambassador Hopes to Discuss New START With Pentagon, State Department

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that in the near future, at meetings at the Pentagon and the State Department, he intended to find out whether Washington was really ready to talk with Moscow about arms control and a treaty to replace New START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that in the near future, at meetings at the Pentagon and the State Department, he intended to find out whether Washington was really ready to talk with Moscow about arms control and a treaty to replace New START.

"I expect to meet with representatives of the Defense Department and the State Department in the near future, where we could dot the i's and cross the t's and decide whether the Americans are really ready for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation," Antonov said, answeringabout the future of the New START, which expires in 2026.

"I am firmly convinced that without a serious conversation between the United States and Russia, we will lose the international peace, the international order. The New START today is the 'gold standard' in the field of arms control, which must be maintained. It expires ib 2026, and we must decide what will be when we wake up and this agreement is no longer valid," Antonov added.

