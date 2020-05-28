UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Hopes To Restart Dialogue With Ireland After Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:18 PM

Russian Ambassador Hopes to Restart Dialogue With Ireland After Pandemic

The Russian embassy in Ireland is working on a road map to restart a dialogue with Dublin once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Ambassador Yury Filatov told Sputnik in an interview

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian embassy in Ireland is working on a road map to restart a dialogue with Dublin once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Ambassador Yury Filatov told Sputnik in an interview.

Like other countries across the world, Ireland has put in place measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with people recommended to stay at home, except for movements to and from essential work. According to the ambassador, the embassy maintains contact with Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade either online or via phone. The two countries have canceled a number of visits, including cultural and parliamentary exchanges.

"With the situation leveling out, we are working on a road map to restart our dialogue and interaction in a wide range of areas. Everything that we achieved in February and March has not gone anywhere, it will be continued and built on and will develop," Filatov said.

According to the diplomat, relations with Ireland were developing "quite positively and constructively" before the pandemic. As an example of that, he mentioned "quite a good visit" of the Irish minister for foreign affairs and trade, Simon Coveney, to Moscow and his talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The ministers confirmed that we have many overlapping, common positions on global issues, often even coinciding, in particular on the central role of the UN, disarmament and non-proliferation, and a number of regional conflicts, Certainly, there are issues on which we disagree, and they are mainly linked to the EU stance on Ukraine, for example," he explained.

The main principle of Russia-Irish relations, Filatov added, is to admit disagreements and address them constructively, without creating "contrived" problems.

"In economic terms, everything has developed and is developing well. Trade is growing, with the annual volume somewhere at $2 billion. But this common misfortune [pandemic] has certainly made adjustments to the way our bilateral relations are progressing," he added.

The ambassador expressed hope that life would soon get back to normal. No one from the embassy staff has tested positive for COVID-19, he added, noting that all non-essential contacts have been restricted.

As of Wednesday, Ireland updated its cumulative COVID-19 tally by 73 cases to 24,803. The death toll has risen by 17 to 1,631.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Road Dublin Ireland February March All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash to ..

11 seconds ago

Most markets cheered by reopening moves, Hong Kong ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan announces office timings

3 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Doubt Study That Prompted WH ..

4 minutes ago

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts produ ..

4 minutes ago

Govt announces budget for 2020-21 with a focus on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.