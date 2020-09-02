UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador In Berlin Visits German Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Case Developments

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:06 PM

Russian Ambassador in Berlin Visits German Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Case Developments

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev visited the German Foreign Ministry in connection with new circumstances in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev visited the German Foreign Ministry in connection with new circumstances in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that, according to Bundeswehr laboratory experts, Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group. In this regard, the German government plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and also notify its EU and NATO partners about the results of Navalny's test in order to work out a common reaction. The German Foreign Ministry said that it would summon the Russian ambassador in Berlin and inform him of the results of the test.

The car of the Russian ambassador left the ministry's building at about 16.10 (14.10 GMT).

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Car Germany Berlin From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

1 hour ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian Police Launch Probe Into Cyberattack on ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking p ..

4 minutes ago

Five milkmen arrested for selling adulterated milk ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.