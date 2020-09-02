Russian Ambassador in Berlin Visits German Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Case Developments

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev visited the German Foreign Ministry in connection with new circumstances in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev visited the German Foreign Ministry in connection with new circumstances in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that, according to Bundeswehr laboratory experts, Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group. In this regard, the German government plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and also notify its EU and NATO partners about the results of Navalny's test in order to work out a common reaction. The German Foreign Ministry said that it would summon the Russian ambassador in Berlin and inform him of the results of the test.

The car of the Russian ambassador left the ministry's building at about 16.10 (14.10 GMT).