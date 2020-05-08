Russian Ambassador in China Says 11 Flights With Medical Aid Planned for Russia in May

A minimum of 11 flights that will deliver medical supplies from China to Russia are scheduled for the month of May, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A minimum of 11 flights that will deliver medical supplies from China to Russia are scheduled for the month of May, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday.

"At least 11 more flights from Shanghai [to Russia] are planned for May," Denisov told reporters.

The diplomat added that the countries had discussed the delivery of medical supplies from China back in March.

"The first video conference was held between the heads of the Commerce Ministry and, for our part, the Ministry of Industry and Trade. So, I'll give you one figure. From March 23, when it all started, and before April 28, that is, actually within a month, we bought 199 million masks alone from China," Denisov told reporters.

The ambassador noted that Russia had provided significant humanitarian aid to China at the peak of its coronavirus epidemic, including to the epicenter city of Wuhan.

Russia has so far confirmed 187,859 COVID-19 cases, and 26,608 patients have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,723, according to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor.

Meanwhile, China has registered one new case of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, and no people have died of the disease, according to the National Health Commission. There is a total of 82,886 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths.