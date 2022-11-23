Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Summoned to Foreign Ministry Over Power Outage in Moldova

Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, a source in the Moldovan foreign ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, at about 12:20 GMT, massive power outages took place in Moldova, that disrupted the work of state agencies and left residents without electricity.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu blamed Russia for the incident in connection with the strikes against Ukraine.

"Yes, the ambassador was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs to explain the massive power outages in the Republic due to shelling in Ukraine," the source said.