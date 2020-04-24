UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador In Italy Hopes Flight To Repatriate Russians Occurs Before End Of April

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday that he hoped the next flight to evacuate the remaining Russian citizens willing to leave Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic to take place before the end of April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday that he hoped the next flight to evacuate the remaining Russian citizens willing to leave Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic to take place before the end of April.

"As for the repatriation flight, I really hope that our competent authorities the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Transport, the response center will be able to organize such a repatriation flight and a significant share, if not all, of these more than 200 citizens on the list can be taken to Russia before the end of April," Razov said at a briefing, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.

According to the list sent by the Russian embassy to Moscow on Thursday, a total of 213 Russian citizens staying in Italy had expressed the desire to return to their motherland.

The Italian government has introduced a nationwide lockdown over the pandemic, restricting travel and temporarily closing non-essential businesses since mid-March. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced a gradual easing of mitigation measures starting on May 4 in light of a continuing slowdown in the daily number of new cases. To date, the total number of infected persons in the county is at 189,973, including 25,549 deaths and over 54,000 recoveries. On Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak, the number of recoveries over 24 hours surpassed the number of new cases.

