Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Discuss Embassy Security With Taliban on Tuesday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan will hold a meeting with a senior coordinator of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Tuesday to discuss embassy security, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Our ambassador is in contact with a representative of the Taliban leadership. As he told me just 10 minutes ago, he will meet tomorrow with a coordinator of the Taliban leadership to discuss safety, including safety of our mission," Kabulov said on air of Echo of Moscow radio station.

There are currently around 100 people in the Russian embassy in Kabul, some of them will be evacuated, the diplomat added.