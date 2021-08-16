Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Meet With Taliban to Discuss Embassy Safety - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov plans to meet with representatives of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) to discuss safety measures for the Russian embassy, the date of the meeting is being discussed, a spokesman for the embassy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"He plans to meet with Taliban chief coordinator in Kabul ... It [the meeting] is aimed at ensuring safety of the operation of our embassy, which continues to work as usual," spokesman Nikita Ishchenko said.

The sides are engaged in negotiations to agree on the exact date of the meeting, the spokesman added.