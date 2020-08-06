Russian Ambassador in Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Discuss Pressing Issues - Embassy

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:41 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mesentsev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the most pressing bilateral issues, the embassy's press service said Thursday.
"At the meeting, the pressing issues related to Russian-Belarusian ties, integration interaction, the election campaign in Belarus were discussed," the press service said.
The diplomat and the minister discussed the potential participation of Russian observers in a monitoring mission at Belarusian presidential election.