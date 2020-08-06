UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador In Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Discuss Pressing Issues - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:41 PM

Russian Ambassador in Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Discuss Pressing Issues - Embassy

Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mesentsev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the most pressing bilateral issues, the embassy's press service said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mesentsev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the most pressing bilateral issues, the embassy's press service said Thursday.

"At the meeting, the pressing issues related to Russian-Belarusian ties, integration interaction, the election campaign in Belarus were discussed," the press service said.

The diplomat and the minister discussed the potential participation of Russian observers in a monitoring mission at Belarusian presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

32 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

32 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

41 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

51 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.