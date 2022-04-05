UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador In Paris Summoned To French Foreign Ministry - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 12:15 PM

The French foreign ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov and notified him of the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources

The ministry announced on Monday its decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats whose actions, in the opinion of Paris, are contrary to the country's security interests.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Moscow will respond to the decision of Paris.

