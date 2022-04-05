Russian Ambassador in Paris Summoned to French Foreign Ministry - Reports

The French foreign ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov and notified him of the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The French foreign ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov and notified him of the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the BFM tv reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The ministry announced on Monday its decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats whose actions, in the opinion of Paris, are contrary to the country's security interests.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Moscow will respond to the decision of Paris.