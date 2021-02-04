UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador In Prague Summonned To Czech Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Verdict

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russian Ambassador in Prague Summonned to Czech Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Verdict

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, where Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Ales Chmelar protested against the court's ruling in case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

The Simonovsky Court of Moscow on Tuesday ruled to cancel Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime prison.

"The Czech Foreign Ministry invited Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky. Deputy Minister Ales Chmelar protested against the court ruling on Alexey Navalny, which we consider politically motivated, as well as against the brutal actions of the police against peaceful demonstrators. We call on Russia for the immediate release of Navalny," the statement says.

More Stories From World

