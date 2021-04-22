Russian Ambassador in Prague Was Invited to Foreign Ministry for Conversation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky was invited to the Czech Foreign Ministry for a conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Czech diplomacy opted for a maneuver, most likely after they heard our yesterday's statement that the conversation with the Czech ambassador will continue in the foreign ministry.

So, they decided to hold talks with our ambassador in Prague ahead of this meeting," Zakharova said at a briefing.