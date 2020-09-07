Russian Ambassador in UK on Navalny Case: Baseless Accusations Against Russia Unacceptable

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin, who was summoned to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, noted the inadmissibility of unfounded accusations against Moscow and declared Russia's loyalty to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.

"On September 7, during a meeting between Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin and UK Foreign Office Director General Thomas Drew, the UK side raised the issue of Alexey Navalny's hospitalization, calling for an investigation into the incident. The Russian side noted the inadmissibility of unfounded accusations and politicization of the issue, which is of a purely medical and legal nature.

an interest was expressed in establishing all the facts related to this incident. The actions taken for this purpose in Russia were explained," the diplomatic mission said.

At the meeting, the ambassador also drew the attention of his interlocutor to the unwillingness of the German side to respond to Russia's request.

"In connection with the sounding assumptions about the poisoning of Alexey Navalny with a banned chemical, Andrei Kelin reaffirmed Russia's full adherence to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the statement says.