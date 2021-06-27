Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations Hit Rock Bottom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin on Saturday described the relations between the two countries as being at a very low point.

"Of course, the relations were significantly worse during the Cold War. However, we can conclude now that ... this is the rock bottom, from which you have to proceed upward," Kelin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.