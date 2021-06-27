UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador In UK Says Bilateral Relations Hit Rock Bottom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations Hit Rock Bottom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin on Saturday described the relations between the two countries as being at a very low point.

"Of course, the relations were significantly worse during the Cold War. However, we can conclude now that ... this is the rock bottom, from which you have to proceed upward," Kelin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom YouTube From

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

7 minutes ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

7 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

36 minutes ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

36 minutes ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

36 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.