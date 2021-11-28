Russian Ambassador in UK Says Risk of Military Escalation Between Russia, West Exists

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The risk of military escalation between Russian and the West on the former's eastern border exists hand has to be reduced, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin has said.

"There is a risk of .

.. war on our eastern border. This is the last thing we would like to have. We need to prevent this type of escalation," Kelin said in an interview with Times Radio, adding that he doesn't think the risk is that serious as it was during the Cold War.