Russian Ambassador In US Does Not Think Sane US Generals Consider Nuclear War With Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:24 PM

Russian Ambassador in US Does Not Think Sane US Generals Consider Nuclear War With Moscow

Sane US military leaders are unlikely to consider the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Sane US military leaders are unlikely to consider the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I do not believe that sane US generals think about nuclear war. I think that such an idea is wandering in the minds of unhealthy politicians," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

