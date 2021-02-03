Russian Ambassador in US Does Not Think Sane US Generals Consider Nuclear War With Moscow

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:24 PM
Sane US military leaders are unlikely to consider the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday
"I do not believe that sane US generals think about nuclear war. I think that such an idea is wandering in the minds of unhealthy politicians," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.