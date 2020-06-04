Moscow has no role in the George Floyd riots that are sweeping the United States and feels no reason whatsoever to gloat over the unrest, Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

On Sunday, Susan Rice, a national security adviser to former US President Barack Obama, put forward unsubstantiated claims about Moscow being behind the violent demonstrations.

"This a very bitter observation: even in a situation when the country has faced serious problems, they are trying to find a Russian trace, trying to accuse Russia of interfering in the US domestic affairs," Antonov told Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel, adding that Moscow does not feel pleased by the protests.

He also stressed that the media reports alleging Russia's role in the riots do not correspond to reality.

"All of this is not true," the ambassador said.

Antonov noted that the positive signals sent by Moscow seem to fail to reach Washington.

"Regarding the Russia-US relations, they seem tad frozen to me," he said.

At the same time, he welcomed another shipment of artificial lung ventilators from the US.

"As I understand, a plane with 150 artificial lung ventilation devices will arrive in Moscow tomorrow. This is a meaningful goodwill gesture by US President [Donald Trump] and the American people," Antonov mentioned.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who later died.