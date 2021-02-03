Russian Ambassador in US: We Hope for Lavrov-Blinken Contacts Soon

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov expressed hope on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Secretary Antony Blinken will establish contacts in the near future

When asked what questions he would offer the Biden administration to discuss, Antonov said, "Restoring contacts at all levels."

"There has been the first contact between the presidents. The presidents defined the priorities. It's clear for us where to move, what to expect," Antonov said. "I expect that in the near future there will be contacts between the Foreign Minister and Secretary of State Blinken."