Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian ambassador to New Delhi, and Indian Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday held an online meeting, during which the sides discussed trade and investment cooperation between the two countries

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian ambassador to New Delhi, and Indian Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday held an online meeting, during which the sides discussed trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

"Dear @SubramanianKri, allow me to extend my sincere gratitude for a very fruitful and substantial discussion of prospects for intensifying the Russian-Indian trade and investment cooperation we had today online," Kudashev wrote on Twitter.

On October 3, the Russian diplomat spoke at an event marking the 20th anniversary of the declaration of a joint strategic partnership between India and Russia, which was signed in October 2000. Ten years after the declaration was signed, bilateral relations were elevated to the status of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

According to Kudashev, such ties have helped Moscow and New Delhi cooperate in the past, and currently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.