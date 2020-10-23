UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador, India's Chief Economic Adviser Discuss Bilateral Trade Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Russian Ambassador, India's Chief Economic Adviser Discuss Bilateral Trade Cooperation

Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian ambassador to New Delhi, and Indian Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday held an online meeting, during which the sides discussed trade and investment cooperation between the two countries

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian ambassador to New Delhi, and Indian Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday held an online meeting, during which the sides discussed trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

"Dear @SubramanianKri, allow me to extend my sincere gratitude for a very fruitful and substantial discussion of prospects for intensifying the Russian-Indian trade and investment cooperation we had today online," Kudashev wrote on Twitter.

On October 3, the Russian diplomat spoke at an event marking the 20th anniversary of the declaration of a joint strategic partnership between India and Russia, which was signed in October 2000. Ten years after the declaration was signed, bilateral relations were elevated to the status of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

According to Kudashev, such ties have helped Moscow and New Delhi cooperate in the past, and currently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Twitter New Delhi October Event

Recent Stories

Trump Says Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalize Relati ..

48 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks implementation report on minor ..

49 seconds ago

Increasing sleep time after trauma could ease ill ..

52 seconds ago

Govt asking UK for deporting Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

54 seconds ago

Sindh Chief Minister constitutes BoG of Sindhi Lan ..

4 minutes ago

'PAMRA Act aims at modernizing system of agri mark ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.