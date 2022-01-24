Russian Ambassador Informed Drills Near Irish Coast Not Welcomed - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Russian ambassador in Dublin has been informed that Russian drills near the Irish coast are not welcomed, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"We have no power to prevent this happening but I have made it clear to the Russian ambassador in Ireland that is not welcome, this is not a time to increase military activity and tensions in the context of what's happening with and in Ukraine at the moment," Coveney said upon arriving in Brussels for an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.