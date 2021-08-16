Russian Ambassador Intends to Drive Through Kabul With Taliban to Make Sure City is Safe

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said he intended to travel with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist movement) through Kabul to make sure that the city is safe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said he intended to travel with representatives of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist movement) through Kabul to make sure that the city is safe.

"I want to take a drive around the city with the Taliban and just see with my own eyes and make sure ... is it really calm," Zhirnov said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

Taliban representatives said that it would be possible to choose "any route," he added.