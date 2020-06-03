UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador, Kabul's High-Ranking Official Discuss Intra-Afghan Talks - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:02 PM

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has discussed the prospects of beginning intra-Afghan negotiations with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the National Reconciliation High Council, the embassy in Kabul said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has discussed the prospects of beginning intra-Afghan negotiations with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the National Reconciliation High Council, the embassy in Kabul said on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov has met with the head of the National Reconciliation High Council, Abdullah Abdullah. They have focused on the prospects for launching intra-Afghan negotiations and ending violence in Afghanistan," the Russian embassy tweeted.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other, however, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.

