Russian Ambassador Kudashev Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on 70th Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

"Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, your Excellency, please kindly accept my cordial congratulations on your 70th Birthday Jubilee!" Kudashev wrote on Twitter.

"May I wish you, esteemed Prime Minister, well-being, sound health and inexhaustible energy in your tireless endeavors for the sake of the great people of India," he said.