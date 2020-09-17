UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Kudashev Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi On 70th Birthday

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Russian Ambassador Kudashev Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on 70th Birthday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

"Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, your Excellency, please kindly accept my cordial congratulations on your 70th Birthday Jubilee!" Kudashev wrote on Twitter.

"May I wish you, esteemed Prime Minister, well-being, sound health and inexhaustible energy in your tireless endeavors for the sake of the great people of India," he said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Twitter Narendra Modi May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

9 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

9 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

9 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.