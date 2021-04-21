UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Leaves Czech Foreign Ministry, Refuses To Answer Journalists' Questions

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:27 PM

Russian Ambassador Leaves Czech Foreign Ministry, Refuses to Answer Journalists' Questions

Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky left the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky left the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Zmeyevsky left the ministry at 17.40 local time (15.40 GMT).

The ambassador did not answer the questions of the journalists present.

Related Topics

Russia Prague

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

12 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

12 minutes ago

86 falcons set free in Kazakhstan under Sheikh Zay ..

13 minutes ago

111,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 20 ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to take part in virtual Leader ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.