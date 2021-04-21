Russian Ambassador Leaves Czech Foreign Ministry, Refuses to Answer Journalists' Questions

Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky left the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Zmeyevsky left the ministry at 17.40 local time (15.40 GMT).

The ambassador did not answer the questions of the journalists present.