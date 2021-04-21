Russian Ambassador Leaves Czech Foreign Ministry, Refuses to Answer Journalists' Questions

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:27 PM
Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky left the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky left the Czech Foreign Ministry, where he was invited in connection with the mutual expulsion of Russian and Czech diplomats, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Zmeyevsky left the ministry at 17.40 local time (15.40 GMT).
The ambassador did not answer the questions of the journalists present.