Russian Ambassador, Members of UK Parliamentary Group Agree to Meet Regularly - Embassy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin and members of the UK parliamentary group in charge of relations with Russia agreed to meet regularly at their recent talks that focused on the coronavirus pandemic and international affairs, the Russian Embassy said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kelin held online negotiations with members of the UK parliamentary group, which includes members of both chambers representing the key political parties. According to the Russian embassy, the conversation focused on the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for the economy, and also on international affairs, including the situations in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The ambassador once again stressed that Russia is open for a equitable dialogue based on mutual respect, including in the parliamentary format. The sides agreed to hold such meetings regularly," the Russian Embassy said in a statement, which it sent to Sputnik.

Kelin noted that the Russian-UK political relations had not improved since his previous round of negotiations with UK parliamentarians, held in early March, according to the embassy.

"He called on those members of the British parliament who understand how important cooperation with Russia is for ensuring European safety and well-being, to have a more active position," the Russian Embassy in London concluded.