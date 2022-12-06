UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador, Metropolitan Blocked By Protesters In Church In Sofia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Protesters in Bulgaria blocked the road to a church in Sofia which Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova and Metropolitan Antony (Sevryuk) of Volokolamsk were visiting, Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Novinite newspaper, the protesters were shouting anti-Russian slogans with police officers guarding the entrance to the church.

Later in the day, Mitrofanova said she was safe after the incident in Sofia.

"The church was blocked on one side. There were policemen there, so I don't think there was any danger. They tried to somehow interfere with the liturgy, but it did not happen," the ambassador said live on air of Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat noted that she safely left through the other entrance of the church using another car.

