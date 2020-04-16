Russian Ambassador Notes Attempts to Discredit Syrian Government Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Enemies of Syria's legitimate government are trying to discredit it making use of the coronavirus pandemic and acting under guise of fake humanitarian motives, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The opponents of the legal Syrian authorities are deliberately making use of the situation around the pandemic of the deadly disease for implementing their well-known goals. Under the guise of fake humanitarian motives, they are calling, amid the coronavirus fight, on Damascus to engage in combat activity and to release prisoners, they insist on the need of cross-border deliveries that violate Syrian's national sovereignty.

However, it is obvious that all this has nothing to do with real help and care for Syrians. The main aim is to finish something they have failed to achieve through political and economical pressure on Syrians � to discredit the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic," Efimov said.

Such steps are aimed at blocking the fight against terrorism, freezing the separation lines, continuing the policy of Syria's territorial disintegration and undermining its state institutions, the head of the diplomatic mission noted.