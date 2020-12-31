UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Notes Austria's Great Interest in Russian Coronavirus Vaccines Use

The experience of administration of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 is raising great interest in Austria even though the countries are not currently engaged in specific negotiations, Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik, praising the efficacy of the Russian vaccines

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The experience of administration of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 is raising great interest in Austria even though the countries are not currently engaged in specific negotiations, Russian ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik, praising the efficacy of the Russian vaccines.

"There are currently no negotiations on exact plans related to the potential use of the Sputnik V vaccine in Austria. As for the experience of Russian vaccines administration, associated pharmaceutical provision, different medications that boost resistive power � there is a great interest in all that, which is mutual. We get lots of requests, not just from people who have read something in a newspaper; medical industry and companies related to pharmaceutical capacities, which include prepackaging, follow this very closely.

Something may come out of it. Never say never, the Russian side is open to dialogue," Lyubinsky said.

Russian vaccines can boast quite convincing efficacy indicators, the diplomat noted.

"We record a great interest in the Russian vaccine, at least in terms of the number of requests that we receive from ordinary citizens, business representatives and international organizations based in Vienna � through Russia's permanent missions to international organizations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe," Lyubinsky added.

