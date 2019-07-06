UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Notes Lack Of US' Constructive Approach To Dialogue On IFN Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Russia cannot see the US readiness to carry out constructive discussions on preserving the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Sputnik.

"We cannot see the United States' readiness to hold constructive discussions for preserving the INF Treaty. Our counterparts refuse to substantially discuss Russia's concerns on the US way to observe this agreement. It has launched a powerful propaganda campaign, criticizing Russia's actions allegedly aimed at building and deploying a missile whose characteristics are beyond the treaty," Antonov said on Friday.

The ambassador also noted some actions on the part of the United States to undermine the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"We are ready to return to constructive dialogue with the United States. But we will not run after it. Our offers are on the negotiating table. The INF treaty's fate is in the hands of the United States.

Of course, we are sorry that this very important accord on the elimination of the two types of missiles would fade into oblivion and the world will face the beginning of an arms race in the area of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles," Antonov argued.

Both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of the INF Treaty violation. The United States has been claiming that Russia allegedly tested and deployed the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile, arguing it has a range of more than 500 kilometers, which contradicts the treaty. Russia has denied the allegations and accused the United States of deploying of the Aegis Ashore MK-41 defense system which can be used to launch cruise missiles at prohibited ranges.

In February, the United States formally suspended its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord.

