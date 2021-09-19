WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland hasn't been issued a Russian visa yet, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Sunday, when asked about Nuland's potential visit.

Russian business daily Kommersant reported earlier this week that Moscow and Washington were discussing Nuland's visit to Russia via diplomatic channels although she is banned from entering Russia.

"She hasn't been issued a visa," Antonov told reporters.