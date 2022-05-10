Russian Ambassador Open to Contacts With Canadians Despite Criticism From Joly - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov is open to contacts with Canadian officials despite criticism from Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, the Russian Embassy said.

Joly earlier told CBC news that Stepanov was spreading misinformation and "providing propaganda to the Canadian public" about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Stepanov's office said in an email to CBC News: "His responsibility, among other things, is to convey his opinion and the position of Russia to the Canadian public. Labeling serves nothing and often just demonstrates certain deficiencies of professionalism in diplomacy.

"

The Russian Embassy said Stepanov is ready for further meetings with Canadian officials "when one of the sides or both of them deem such level of communications useful."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.