Russian Ambassador Ordered To Leave Estonia On February 7 - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev will have to leave Estonia before February 7, at the same time as Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre is set to leave Russia, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev will have to leave Estonia before February 7, at the same time as Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre is set to leave Russia, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned Laidre in connection with the actions of the Estonian authorities regarding the Russian embassy in Tallinn and ordered him to leave the country on February 7, downgrading the level of diplomatic relations to charge d'affaires.

"#Estonia takes note of today's decision by Russia to reduce diplomatic presence to the level of charge d'affaires. We stand by the principle of parity in relations with Russia, which means that the Russian Amb. will leave at the same time as the Estonian Amb. to Russia," the ministry tweeted.

The Estonian foreign ministry said earlier in January it had required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1.

