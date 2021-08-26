UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Pledges To Help Afghan Students Studying In Russia Get Back There

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Ambassador Pledges to Help Afghan Students Studying in Russia Get Back There

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Around 400 Afghan students should be enrolled in Russian universities this year, Moscow is looking into the possibility of bringing students who are currently in Afghanistan to Russia, ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"Assistance to Afghan students who study in Russia but cannot get here for two years already because of the coronavirus is an important issue on the agenda.

We are making effort to do it. We are now trying to reach them by phone, there are quite many of them, as only this year about 400 [Afghan students] should be enrolled in ... around 80 universities across the country," Zhirnov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

"The problem is that many students have not returned to Russia and currently remain in Afghanistan. We have to call each one, ask them where they are and tell them they should be ready to [leave] if we arrange flights," the ambassador added.

