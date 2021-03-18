Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Chile
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador Sergey Koshkin presented his credentials to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, the Russian diplomatic mission said.
"Today, Ambassador Koshkin presented his credentials to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera," the mission said on Twitter.
The diplomat was appointed by the Russian president to the post of ambassador on October 5, 2020.