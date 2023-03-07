UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Recently Engaged With US State Department Officials - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov recently engaged with US State Department officials, spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Without going into details of these engagements, Ambassador Antonov has had contacts, including recent contacts, including in person contacts, with appropriate State Department officials," Price said during a press briefing.

