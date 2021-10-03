Russian Ambassador Rules Out Breakdown in Ties With Bulgaria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told Sputnik she did not expect the two countries to downgrade or sever their ties after a series of diplomatic scandals put a strain on them.

Bulgaria expelled several Russian diplomats in March and April after accusing Russians of espionage and involvement in four blasts at arms depots between 2011 and 2020.

"You cannot say anything for sure, seeing the chaos we live in... But I don't think we will see this kind of confrontation. I hope that we have turned this page of what I think are groundless expulsions," Mitrofanova said in an interview.