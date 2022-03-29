UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave Of 'Political Russophobia'

March 29, 2022

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Argentina has not been affected by the current wave of political anti-Russian sentiment and is interested in knowing the Russian point of view on the situation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said on Monday.

"There is also political russophobia, it exists in every country. And here, I think, Argentina has not been swept up by this wave, though there are some calls for that," Feoktistov said at a conference of the organization of Russian compatriots in Argentina.

The ambassador noted that despite the national media not reporting on Russia in a positive light, there is a demand for an alternative point of view.

"People want to know what Russia's motivation was, what the alternative point of view is, whether, perhaps, that 'truth' that is featured in Western media and then reprinted in Argentinian ones is not the truth at all," Feoktistov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

