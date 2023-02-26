UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Canada's Trudeau Distrusts Own Statement On Crimea

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Canada's Trudeau Distrusts Own Statement on Crimea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Crimea is a product of poor propaganda that even he himself obviously does not believe in, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Sunday.

In the statement, released earlier on Sunday, Trudeau called Crimea's accession to Russia through a referendum "illegal" and said Canada continued to recognize the peninsula as part of Ukraine.

"First, the propaganda-makers hired by the Canadian cabinet are no good. Second, it is obvious that Prime Minister Trudeau does not believe the things he says. Third, today is Sunday, a day off, so nobody is going to pay any attention to this statement," Stepanov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Poor Russia Canada Justin Trudeau Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

22 minutes ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

37 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

3 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.