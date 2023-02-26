WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Crimea is a product of poor propaganda that even he himself obviously does not believe in, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Sunday.

In the statement, released earlier on Sunday, Trudeau called Crimea's accession to Russia through a referendum "illegal" and said Canada continued to recognize the peninsula as part of Ukraine.

"First, the propaganda-makers hired by the Canadian cabinet are no good. Second, it is obvious that Prime Minister Trudeau does not believe the things he says. Third, today is Sunday, a day off, so nobody is going to pay any attention to this statement," Stepanov said.