Russian Ambassador Says Discussed In US State Department Strategic Stability Talks In July

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:24 AM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he had discussed at a meeting in the State Department the possibility of holding a Russian-US meeting on strategic stability in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that he had discussed at a meeting in the State Department the possibility of holding a Russian-US meeting on strategic stability in July.

"I have already managed to negotiate in the State Department the advisability of holding consultations between the delegations of our two countries in July. We need to work out a security equation, which is a set of problems, the solution of which will ensure the security of our state and, of course, the United States. But all conversations should be held on an equal footing basis," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian delegation at the upcoming consultations will be headed by a deputy foreign minister.

"The Americans have issues in this regard, because the deputy minister, if we translate this position into Russian, who is responsible for strategic security, arms control and nonproliferation, has not yet been appointed. Therefore, in the first round, apparently, the US delegation will be headed by a high-ranking official, but the Americans have not yet decided at what level. We proceed from the assumption that our delegations will be interdepartmental, with the participation of representatives of the foreign ministries, defense ministries and other relevant agencies," the Russian ambassador added.

