Russian Ambassador Says France Not Ready For Escalation With China Amid Russia Tensions

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Paris opposed the initiative to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo because it is not ready to head for a confrontation with Beijing following the deterioration in relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Paris opposed the initiative to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo because it is not ready to head for a confrontation with Beijing following the deterioration in relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday.

In June, The Financial Times reported that French President Emmanuel Macron had voiced his opposition to the idea of opening in Tokyo NATO's first representative office in Asia, as such a move would antagonize China.

"A hypothetical NATO liaison office in Tokyo is considered - at least, in France, but I believe in China as well - as a move against China. The French are not ready for an exacerbation of the crisis in relations with China in the current situation of the crisis in relations with us (Russia)," Meshkov told the Russiya 24 broadcaster.

The ambassador added that Paris opposed the United States' plans regarding a NATO office in Tokyo also because it had economic interests in China.

