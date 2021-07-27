UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Says His 'Dream' To Restore Direct Flights Between Alaska, Chukotka

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a meeting of the Council for US-Russia Relation (RAPP) on Tuesday that his "dream" is to revive the direct flights between Alaska and Chukotka.

"The potential for connections across the Pacific is enormous. They are free from the contradictions historically inherent in the 'Atlantic dimension.' Moreover, Russia is the third closest neighbor of the United States after Canada and Mexico. It is also my dream to restore direct flights between Chukotka and Alaska,"

