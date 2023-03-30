UrduPoint.com

Russian Ambassador Says Hungary Not Joining Soviet Memorials Demolition Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Hungary Not Joining Soviet Memorials Demolition Campaign

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungary has not joined in the demolition of Soviet and Russian monuments and, unlike other European countries, has been fulfilling its international obligations related to the memorials, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Evgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

"Unlike the authorities of other European countries, which are so much engulfed by Russophobia that they are already at war with the deceased, the Hungarian government is committed to its international obligations. The local authorities had the honesty and courage not to join the campaign to demolish Soviet and Russian monuments, which has long been conducted in a number of EU member states," Stanislavov said.

According to the ambassador, a lot of Hungarians remembered well that Soviet soldiers had liberated Europe from fascism at the cost of their own lives.

Stanislavov also assessed positively the cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the work related to commemorating the war dead, which is regulated by a special intergovernmental commission.

The Baltic states began to more actively destroy Soviet-era memorials on their territory after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, following Kiev's example of what they call a fight against the history of "Russian occupation." The dismantling of monuments related to Russian and Soviet history began in Ukraine in 2015 after adopting a law on decommunization.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev Hungary February 2015 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

48 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

59 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.