Russian Ambassador Says Hungary Not Joining Soviet Memorials Demolition Campaign

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungary has not joined in the demolition of Soviet and Russian monuments and, unlike other European countries, has been fulfilling its international obligations related to the memorials, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Evgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

"Unlike the authorities of other European countries, which are so much engulfed by Russophobia that they are already at war with the deceased, the Hungarian government is committed to its international obligations. The local authorities had the honesty and courage not to join the campaign to demolish Soviet and Russian monuments, which has long been conducted in a number of EU member states," Stanislavov said.

According to the ambassador, a lot of Hungarians remembered well that Soviet soldiers had liberated Europe from fascism at the cost of their own lives.

Stanislavov also assessed positively the cooperation between Russia and Hungary in the work related to commemorating the war dead, which is regulated by a special intergovernmental commission.

The Baltic states began to more actively destroy Soviet-era memorials on their territory after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, following Kiev's example of what they call a fight against the history of "Russian occupation." The dismantling of monuments related to Russian and Soviet history began in Ukraine in 2015 after adopting a law on decommunization.