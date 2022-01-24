Russian Ambassador Says Ireland Has No Reason to Be Concerned About Upcoming Exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, told Sputnik on Monday that Irish authorities have no reasons to be concerned about the upcoming military exercise of Russia in the Atlantic.

"There is absolutely not a breath of reason for Irish authorities to be in any way concerned about these short and limited scale exercises, which are being held annually and do not cause problems to anyone," the ambassador said.

He highlighted that fears about the drills are exaggerated, as the event is fairly routine and similar to many others conducted in the Atlantic.