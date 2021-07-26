UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador Says Japan's Protest Over Mishustin's Kuril Islands Visit Unacceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Russian Ambassador Says Japan's Protest Over Mishustin's Kuril Islands Visit Unacceptable

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin qualified as unacceptable Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin qualified as unacceptable Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry in light of Mishustin's visit to what Japan calls Northern Territories.

After his meeting with Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, the Russian ambassador said that the protest was "unacceptable on the basis of Russia's basic position," according to Kyodo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Russia Visit Takeo Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, WI T20I series reduced to four matches

14 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested, looted valuables recovered

47 seconds ago

No pathway to reach the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goa ..

49 seconds ago

Five killed in rain-triggered floods in western Mo ..

50 seconds ago

Three business points sealed over SoPs violations

57 seconds ago

India begins landslide, flood clean-up as deadly m ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.