(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin qualified as unacceptable Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin qualified as unacceptable Tokyo's protest in connection with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Iturup Island, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

Galuzin was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry in light of Mishustin's visit to what Japan calls Northern Territories.

After his meeting with Japan's permanent deputy foreign minister, Takeo Mori, the Russian ambassador said that the protest was "unacceptable on the basis of Russia's basic position," according to Kyodo.