Russian Ambassador Says Jordan Looking Into Options to Get Sputnik V Vaccine

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Jordan is considering acquiring the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, Russian ambassador in Amman Gleb Desyatnikov told Sputnik, adding that Moscow is ready to make logistic arrangements if Amman greenlights the vaccine's registration.

"Jordanian partners, indeed, are exploring opportunities to receive Sputnik V vaccines from us. The vaccine is needed to be registered through the national license authority, which now directly cooperates with the Russian exporter, jointly with the health ministry and the Jordanian government," Desyatnikov said.

If Amman approves the vaccine, Russia is prepared to provide the kingdom with the vaccine doses in the required quantity and as quickly as possible, the ambassador added.

As of Wednesday, the Jordanian health authorities have recorded 372,417 cases of the the coronavirus, including 4,589 deaths.

The Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute has been proven more than 91 percent effective in preventing infection with the respiratory virus. It has been granted use authorization in more than 30 countries.