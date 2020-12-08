UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador Says Moscow, Algiers Developing Defense Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

The cooperation in defense and military sectors between Russia and Algeria is being advanced, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said in an interview with Sputnik, declining to comment on the delivery of Russia's MiG-29 jet fighters to the North African country

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The cooperation in defense and military sectors between Russia and Algeria is being advanced, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said in an interview with Sputnik, declining to comment on the delivery of Russia's MiG-29 jet fighters to the North African country.

Media reported in late October that the Algerian Air Force had obtained the first shipment of MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Moscow. According to the Menadefense web portal, they were being prepared for the first flights at Algeria's Oran airbase.

"Sales of weapons in any country are linked to the defense affairs, and, therefore, there is a rule, according to which, it should not be discussed, whether the matter is confirmed or not. What I can say is that the technical-military cooperation between Russia and Algeria is constantly developing, and this is in the interest of our two nations," Belyaev said when commenting on the reports.

A number of major Arab actors have fallen down due to the consequences of the Arab Spring unrest that the region had been gripped by starting from 2011, the ambassador added, noting that it was caused by weaknesses of these countries in the defense field.

"This, of course, does not apply to Algeria because of high capabilities of the Algerian army, which are recognized on the international level," the diplomat said.

In late August, senior Russian and Algerian military officials held talks on military and technological cooperation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

